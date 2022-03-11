All The Stocks That Moved Friday From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s ‘Fast Money: Halftime Report’ delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool in any workstation.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) Wedbush analyst Dan Ives mentioned Rivian's earnings woes at 12:20 p.m. ET; the stock fell 2.86% over the following hour.

Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) mentioned at 12:51 p.m. as an energy play, has moved 2.6% higher since.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) was mentioned at 12:52 p.m. just after Valero Energy and saw an initial pop of 3.9%, before settling to ahout 1.98% higher.

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) was mentioned in the "Final Trade" segment of the show. The stock saw an initial pop of 1.13%, before settling 0.78% higher at current levels.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) was mentioned in the "Final Trade" segment, moving shares 0.28% lower.

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) was mentioned in the "Final Trade" segment, and shares have inched just 0.18% higher.

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) put options were mentioned in the "Final Trade" segment. According to Barchart, the current Put volume of the current session is 13,843 contracts, versus 6,305 call volume, making the Put/Call volume ratio 2.20