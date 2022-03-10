 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Rumors Of Nio Partnering With Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Are Resurfacing
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2022 11:57pm   Comments
Share:
Why Rumors Of Nio Partnering With Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Are Resurfacing

Top executives from BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) were seen together at the latter’s facility at an unidentified location, reigniting rumors of a potential partnership between the two companies, CnEVpost reported on Thursday, citing a local automotive media company.

What Happened: BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu and Nio founder and CEO William Li were spotted together at the NIO House, which the report claimed was located at Hefei.

Nio has a manufacturing facility in Hefei, jointly built by the company and the state-owned JAC. It currently makes the ES8, ES6, and EC6 electric vehicles. 

Nio is also building a second factory at the Neo Park in Hefei, in China’s Anhui province. Production is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2022.

See Also: Warren Buffett-Backed Chinese Automaker Sold More Than Double EVs Than Nio, Xpeng, Li Combined In February

Why It Matters: Shanghai-based Nio was reportedly in advanced talks with Warren Buffett-backed BYD to launch a Nio sub-brand model. The two companies were rumored to have entered final discussions about cooperating for Nio's mass-market brand.  

BYD has been making efforts to switch from gas-powered vehicles to electric vehicles. It sold 43,173 battery-powered EVs in February, more than double the deliveries of Nio, Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) combined In February. 

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reportedly sold 56,515 China-made vehicles in February, including 33,315 for export.

Price Action: Nio stock closed 11.9% lower at $17.7 a share on Thursday.

Photo Courtesy: Nio Inc

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Why Alibaba, JD And Tesla Rivals Nio, Xpeng Are Crashing In Hong Kong Today
This Is What Whales Are Betting On NIO
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
XPeng Begins Taking Reservations For Mass Market P5 Sedan In 4 European Nations
Here's How Nio Fared In Hong Kong Debut, As It Joined Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto On The Bourse
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: NIO House Wang Chuanfu Warren Buffett William LiNews Rumors Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com