Why Rumors Of Nio Partnering With Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Are Resurfacing

Top executives from BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) were seen together at the latter’s facility at an unidentified location, reigniting rumors of a potential partnership between the two companies, CnEVpost reported on Thursday, citing a local automotive media company.

What Happened: BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu and Nio founder and CEO William Li were spotted together at the NIO House, which the report claimed was located at Hefei.

Nio has a manufacturing facility in Hefei, jointly built by the company and the state-owned JAC. It currently makes the ES8, ES6, and EC6 electric vehicles.

Nio is also building a second factory at the Neo Park in Hefei, in China’s Anhui province. Production is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2022.

Why It Matters: Shanghai-based Nio was reportedly in advanced talks with Warren Buffett-backed BYD to launch a Nio sub-brand model. The two companies were rumored to have entered final discussions about cooperating for Nio's mass-market brand.

BYD has been making efforts to switch from gas-powered vehicles to electric vehicles. It sold 43,173 battery-powered EVs in February, more than double the deliveries of Nio, Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) combined In February.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reportedly sold 56,515 China-made vehicles in February, including 33,315 for export.

Price Action: Nio stock closed 11.9% lower at $17.7 a share on Thursday.

