Apple CEO Tim Cook Comes Out Publicly Against Laws Across The US Targeting Vulnerable LGBTQ+ Youth
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2022 9:07pm   Comments
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook said that as a “proud member” of the LGBTQ+ community he’s “deeply concerned” about the laws being enacted across the United States, particularly those “focused on our vulnerable youth.”

What Happened: Cook’s comments came in a tweet he posted on Thursday night. The Apple CEO said he stands in support of the “vulnerable youth” and their families, loved ones, and allies.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: Cook came out as gay in 2014 and said at the time that it provided him with a deeper understanding of what it means to be a part of a minority group. 

Apple has faced criticism in the past for helping governments of China, Saudi Arabia and other countries restrict LGBTQ+ apps.

Lawmakers in at least 7 states have proposed anti-trans bills in the first week of this year, according to an NBC News report.

The states include Arizona, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, New Hampshire and South Dakota where Republican lawmakers have introduced measures that target transgender and nonbinary youths and their ability to participate in sport or use the bathroom.

This month, Florida’s legislature passed the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, known to critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The measure would restrict teachers and school districts from discussing gender identity and topics related to sexuality in the classroom from kindergarten to the third grade, reported CBS News.

Price Action: On Thursday, Apple shares closed 2.7% lower at $158.52 in the regular session and fell 0.3% in the after-hours session. 

Read Next: Pixar Employees Accuse Disney Brass Of Censoring LGBTQ Content: Report

Photo: Courtesy of Pierre LeCourt via Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: big tech gay LGBTQ Rights Tim CookNews Politics Tech General Best of Benzinga

