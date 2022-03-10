MLB Owners, Players Reach Tentative Agreement To End Lockout: What Fans And Investors Should Know

Major League Baseball is back for the 2022 season Here’s the latest.

What Happened: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a new collective-bargaining agreement, according to ESPN.

The agreement ends a 99-day lockout and could possibly save a 162-game season, which many thought wasn’t possible after delaying Opening Day.

Spring training camps will open Sunday and teams are now able to sign free agents.

Among the items that were agreed upon by players and owners include raising the minimum salary, expanding the teams in the MLB Playoffs, advertising allowed on players’ uniforms and the adoption of the Designated Hitter by the National League.

ESPN reporter Jeff Passan said the agreement still needs to be ratified by both parties.

Related Link: Atlanta Braves Win Their First World Series Title Since 1995

Why It’s Important: The lockout's end will be a major win for MLB players, owners and fans, as well as several publicly traded companies.

Among the biggest winners could be tLiberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA)(NASDAQ: BATRK), owner of the Atlanta Braves. The addition of advertisements on uniforms and more teams in the postseason could be a win for teams including the Braves.

Rogers Communication (NYSE: RCI) owns the Toronto Blue Jays, a team it was seeking to sell. The sale process was delayed due to the lockout.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) owns 21 regional sports channels. Many of the channels offer exclusive local coverage of MLB teams. Missed games could impact advertising revenue.

TBS, owned by AT&T Inc (NYSE: T), and ESPN, owned by Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), have deals with MLB to air and stream games.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) also signed on as a streamer of MLB games for Friday nights on its Apple TV+ platform.

Sports betting stocks including DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) and Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) ticked higher on news of the MLB deal.