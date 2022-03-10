 Skip to main content

CrowdStrike Shares Soar Premarket As Analysts Paint Huge Upsides Post Q4
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 8:32am   Comments
Share:
  • Analysts painted a sharp upside to CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) after it reported a stronger than expected Q4 and initial FY23 growth outlook. ARR rose 65% Y/Y and grew to $1.73 billion, of which $216.9 million was net new ARR added in Q4.
  • BTIG analyst Gray Powell upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $257 PT (51.4% upside). 
  • The game-changer" was the incremental disclosure illustrating real traction in tangential markets outside of core endpoint security. 
  • With tangential products currently contributing over 15% of annual recurring revenue and growing over 100% year-over-year, Powell sees "hard evidence of a second and even third leg to the story emerging" and has a higher degree of confidence in Crowdstrike's long-term growth profile.
  • RBC Capital raised the PT from $250 to $275 (62% upside), Canaccord from $225 to $238 (40.2% upside), JP Morgan from $255 to $288 (69.6% upside), and Barclays from $250 to $255 (50.2% upside).
  • UBS cut the PT from $310 to $285 (67.9% upside), Deutsche Bank lowered PT from $260 to $240 (41.4% upside), and Jefferies decreased the PT from $300 to $250 (47.2% upside).
  • Price Action: CRWD shares traded higher by 12.1% at $190.25 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for CRWD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022JefferiesMaintainsBuy

