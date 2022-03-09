 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Crowdstrike Shares Rise After-Hours On Strong Q4 Results
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 4:30pm   Comments
Share:
Crowdstrike Shares Rise After-Hours On Strong Q4 Results
  • Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWDreported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 62.7% year-over-year to $431 million, beating the consensus of $410.90 million.
  • ARR increased 65% Y/Y and grew to $1.73 billion as of January 31, 2022, of which $216.9 million was net new ARR added in Q4.
  • Subscription gross margin was 76%, compared to 78% in 4Q21, and Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 79%, compared to 80%.
  • Adjusted income from operations increased to $80.4 million from $34.4 million a year ago.
  • Adjuster EPS improved to $0.30 versus $0.13 in 4Q21, beating the consensus of $0.20.
  • Crowdstrike generated cash from operations of $574.8 million in the fiscal, compared to $356.6 million in FY21. Free cash flow was $441.8 million, compared to $292.9 million.
  • The company held cash and cash equivalents of $2 billion as of January 31, 2022
  • 1Q FY23 Outlook: Crowdstrike expects total revenue of $458.9 million - $465.4million, Non-GAAP income from operations of $61.7 million - $66.4 million, and Adjusted EPS of $0.22 - $0.24.
  • FY23 Outlook: The company expects total revenue of $2.13 billion - $2.16 billion, Non-GAAP income from operations of $ $289.2 - $311.8 million and Adjusted EPS of $ $1.03 - $1.13.
  • Price Action: CWRD shares are trading higher by 14.25% at $193.99 during the aftermarket session on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRWD)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Recap: CrowdStrike Holdings Q4 Earnings
Here's The Expected Move For CrowdStrike Holdings Post Earnings Release
Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022
Where CrowdStrike Holdings Stands With Analysts
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CRWD
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com