Crowdstrike Shares Rise After-Hours On Strong Q4 Results
- Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 62.7% year-over-year to $431 million, beating the consensus of $410.90 million.
- ARR increased 65% Y/Y and grew to $1.73 billion as of January 31, 2022, of which $216.9 million was net new ARR added in Q4.
- Subscription gross margin was 76%, compared to 78% in 4Q21, and Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 79%, compared to 80%.
- Adjusted income from operations increased to $80.4 million from $34.4 million a year ago.
- Adjuster EPS improved to $0.30 versus $0.13 in 4Q21, beating the consensus of $0.20.
- Crowdstrike generated cash from operations of $574.8 million in the fiscal, compared to $356.6 million in FY21. Free cash flow was $441.8 million, compared to $292.9 million.
- The company held cash and cash equivalents of $2 billion as of January 31, 2022
- 1Q FY23 Outlook: Crowdstrike expects total revenue of $458.9 million - $465.4million, Non-GAAP income from operations of $61.7 million - $66.4 million, and Adjusted EPS of $0.22 - $0.24.
- FY23 Outlook: The company expects total revenue of $2.13 billion - $2.16 billion, Non-GAAP income from operations of $ $289.2 - $311.8 million and Adjusted EPS of $ $1.03 - $1.13.
- Price Action: CWRD shares are trading higher by 14.25% at $193.99 during the aftermarket session on Wednesday.
