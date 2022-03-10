Exclusive: Wejo Group Launches Dealer Intelligence Solutions

Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ: WEJO) has launched Dealer Intelligence solutions at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Wejo Dealer Intelligence solutions utilize near real-time connected vehicle data (CVD) to enable franchise dealers to create a better customer experience, optimize their aftersales profits, and improve their inventory management.

The Intelligence solutions pull data from its current ingested 13.2 trillion data points of CVD - include Dealer Performance Intelligence and in the future will include a Proactive Maintenance service.

The Wejo Dealer Intelligence solution will be available for demos starting in mid-March, with the first product launch planned for April 2022. The launch date for the Proactive Maintenance service will be announced later this year.

Wejo Proactive Maintenance will help aftersales managers retain service customers by getting ahead of vehicle repair and maintenance needs before they happen. By using near-real-time CVD to analyze types of journeys, model wear and tear, and probability of needed repairs, the dealership service teams will be able to take a proactive approach to communicate with their customers and how they manage their own business operations.

Price Action: WEJO shares closed higher by 2.14% at $3.82 on Wednesday.