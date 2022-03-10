 Skip to main content

EPA Restores California's Authority In Emission Standards
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 6:55am   Comments
  • The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has restored California's authority to implement its own greenhouse gas (GHG) emission standards and zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sales mandate. 
  • The move is a reversal of the 2019 decision by former President Donald Trump.
  • "With today's action, we reinstate an approach that for years has helped advance clean technologies and cut air pollution for people not just in California, but for the U.S. as a whole," said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.
  • The EPA in December finalized new vehicle emissions rules restoring targets undone by Trump and requiring a 28.3% reduction in vehicle emissions through 2026, Reuters reported.
  • Price Action: GM shares are trading lower by 1.14% at $41.80 in pre-market trading on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

