After Nvidia, Hackers Attack Samsung
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 2:26pm   Comments
  • Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) admitted to an internal company data hack leading to access to some source codes of Galaxy-branded devices like smartphones, CNBC reports.
  • “According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source codes relating to the operation of Galaxy devices, but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees,” the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) competitor added.
  • Related Content: Nvidia’s Sensitive Data Remains Vulnerable To Ransomware Group’s Deadline Which Ends Today
  • Samsung does not anticipate any impact on its business or customers. The leak follows hacking group Lapsus$’s claim of stealing 190 gigabytes of secret Samsung source code.

