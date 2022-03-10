'1977 Says Hello:' The Big Short Fame's Michael Burry Is Back On Twitter With Cryptic Tweet

“The Big Short” fame's investor Michael Burry has re-emerged on Twitter, this time with a cryptic tweet.

What Happened: Burry, who was born in 1971, took to Twitter to share an image of his childhood photo, along with a tweet, “1977 says Hello.”

It is not clear what the famed investor — who has repeatedly deleted and reactivated his Twitter account in recent months and is not exactly known for posting mushy photos — meant by his cryptic tweet.

Nevertheless, it's worth noting that 1977 was a major bearish year for the stock market, with Dow Jones industrial index plummeting 17.2%, as per a New York Times article at the time.

Among other events in the year, the first Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) II computers going on sale, the first film in the Star Wars Saga opening in cinemas, the death of the “King of Rock and Roll” Elvis Presley, the first NASA space shuttle test flight, and a New York City blackout that lasted for 25 hours.

Why It Matters: Burry is a former hedge fund manager who gained notoriety on Wall Street by predicting and profiting from the subprime mortgage crisis. He was depicted by Christian Bale in “The Big Short” movie in 2015.

Burry also made headlines last year for his sizable bets against Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). He said in October last year that he is no longer betting against the EV maker.

Burry clashed with Elon Musk last year after the Tesla CEO announced he planned to sell 10% of his stock in the company.

Burry’s hedge fund Scion Asset Management received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the agency’s investigation into the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) trading frenzy early last year.

