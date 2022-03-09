Apple Snags Documentary On The Life Of Lewis Hamilton — The Only Black Driver To Race Formula One Series

Apple TV+, the streaming service from Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), said it has landed a new documentary on the life and career of seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton.

What Happened: Apple said that the documentary will feature “full access” to both Hamilton and his team — both on and off the track and feature an “all-star cast of guest interviews.”

The feature will be produced by Hamilton, Penni Thow, Box to Box Films and One Community. Richard Plepler and Scott Budnick will serve as executive producers while Matt Kay will direct.

The documentary is the latest addition to the Apple TV+’ nonfiction library, which includes titles such as “They Call Me Magic,” which tracks the life and career of two-time National Basketball Association Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Why It Matters: Hamilton is the only Black driver to race in Formula One series, according to the Apple statement.

“Coming from a working-class family, Lewis succeeded in a sport where the odds were stacked against him but where his talent shone through, allowing him to dominate the sport for over a decade,” the Tim Cook-led company said.

Apple is also said to be making a bid for National Football League’s rights, according to a prior report.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is reportedly preparing bids for an equity stake in NFL Media, livestreaming games on mobile devices and the lucrative “NFL Sunday Ticket” package.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Apple shares closed 3.5% higher at $162.95 in the regular session and declined 0.4% in the after-hours trading.

