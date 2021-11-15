 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Broken Clock:' Elon Musk Fires Back At Michael Burry Over Allegations The World's Richest Person Just Wants To Profit From Tesla Stock Surge

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 11:20pm   Comments
Share:
'Broken Clock:' Elon Musk Fires Back At Michael Burry Over Allegations The World's Richest Person Just Wants To Profit From Tesla Stock Surge

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has hit back after fund manager Michael Burry of “The Big Short” fame alleged that Musk — the world’s richest person — does not need cash and just wanted to sell Tesla stock.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to respond to the allegations, saying that Burry is a “broken clock.”

Burry noted in a tweet earlier on Monday that Musk borrowed against 88.3 million shares, moved to Texas after selling all his mansions in California, and was asking Senator Bernie Sanders whether he should sell more stock, according to a report by Bloomberg.

“He doesn’t need cash. He just wants to sell $TSLA,” Burry said in the tweet, apparently hinting that Musk wanted to profit from Tesla’s recent stock surge.

Burry also reportedly tweeted a chart of Tesla’s stock price, with an arrow pointing to when Musk said that the electric vehicle maker’s stock was trading “too high.”

See Also: Elon Musk Insults Bernie Sanders On Twitter: The Dis You Need To Know About

Why It Matters: Burry suggested last week that Musk might be looking to sell some of his holdings in Tesla to cover his personal debts, rather than to solve world hunger or because he faced a huge $15 billion tax bill.

Musk has recently committed to selling 10% of his Tesla stock, following the outcome of a Twitter poll.

Burry, who was made famous in “The Big Short” movie in 2015, said in December last year that he was shorting Tesla stock and was skeptical of the company’s lofty valuations.

The famed investor said last month that he is no longer betting against Tesla and his position in the electric vehicle maker was only a trade, it was reported, citing CNBC.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.9% lower in Monday’s regular trading session at $1,013.39 and further lost more than 1% in the after-hours session to $1,003.00.

Read Next: Tesla Sued By JPMorgan Over Refusing To Pay Up $162M In Dispute Over Warrants

Photo: Courtesy of Heisenberg Media via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Sued By JPMorgan Over Refusing To Pay Up $162M In Dispute Over Warrants
Tesla Rival Lucid Group's Debut Vehicle Named MotorTrend Car Of The Year
Driving Performance Without CAR: Another Hedged Portfolio Outperforms, This Time Without The Skyrocketing Rental Car Company
After 18 Months, Elon Musk Finally Sells His Bay Area Mansion
Apple Car Concept Resemble Tesla's Cybertruck
BofA Downgrades EVgo After Huge Rally
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Michael BurryNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com