Why Amazon Is Seeing Really High Interest From Retail Investors Today

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has emerged among the most-discussed stocks on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Thursday.

What Happened: Amazon is seeing the second-highest interest on the forum behind exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) with 200 mentions at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

The stock is also the top trending ticker on Stocktwits.

See Also: How To Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock

Why It Matters: Amazon on Wednesday announced a 20-for-one stock split on its common shares and said its board authorized a share buyback of up to $10 billion.

The company's stock split comes after similar moves by other large companies like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

The stock split could lead to Amazon’s inclusion in the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index.

Meanwhile, a U.S. congressional committee has urged the Justice Department to investigate Amazon for potential criminal obstruction of Congress, it was reported Wednesday, citing the Wall Street Journal.

Price Action: Amazon shares closed 2.4% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $2,785.58 and further rose 6.6% in the after-hours session to $2,970.00.

Read Next: Gene Munster: 'Apple Is A $250 Stock' Longer Term, But This FAANG Name Offers Near-Term Upside