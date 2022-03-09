US Lawmakers Urge DOJ To Probe Amazon: WSJ
- A U.S. congressional committee urged the Justice Department to investigate Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) for potential criminal obstruction of Congress, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The committee alleged Amazon's refusal to disclose information as part of its investigation into Amazon's competitive practices.
- Amazon allegedly attempted to cover up a lie that Amazon told lawmakers about its treatment of outside sellers on its platform.
- Previously Amazon argued that its internal policy prohibited using individual seller data to develop Amazon products.
- Amazon, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Facebook, rebranded as Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), faced antitrust investigation for abusing their market dominance.
- Previously, Amazon's internal documents and interviews with former staffers detected routine use of seller data to develop products for its brands and using the data and Amazon preferencing its products in search results.
- Lawmakers also gained similar information through people, including former Amazon employees.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.30% at $2,755.63 in the market on the last check Wednesday.
