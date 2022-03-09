 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Lawmakers Urge DOJ To Probe Amazon: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 11:31am   Comments
Share:
US Lawmakers Urge DOJ To Probe Amazon: WSJ
  • A U.S. congressional committee urged the Justice Department to investigate Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) for potential criminal obstruction of Congress, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The committee alleged Amazon's refusal to disclose information as part of its investigation into Amazon's competitive practices.
  • Amazon allegedly attempted to cover up a lie that Amazon told lawmakers about its treatment of outside sellers on its platform.
  • Previously Amazon argued that its internal policy prohibited using individual seller data to develop Amazon products.
  • Amazon, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Facebook, rebranded as Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), faced antitrust investigation for abusing their market dominance.
  • Previously, Amazon's internal documents and interviews with former staffers detected routine use of seller data to develop products for its brands and using the data and Amazon preferencing its products in search results. 
  • Lawmakers also gained similar information through people, including former Amazon employees.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.30% at $2,755.63 in the market on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Read How Analysts View Google's Readiness To Acquire Mandiant
Investors Appear To Be Ditching Safe Havens For Riskier Assets On Wednesday
Here's How Amazon Looks To Cope Up With Booming Demand For Delivery
Grove Expands Amazon Aggregator Division To Widen Net In Multibillion-Dollar Market
Rivian Failed To Disclose Price Hike Plans To Investors, Lawsuit Alleges
Want To DJ Your Own Live Radio Show? Amazon Launched An App For It
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com