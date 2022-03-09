Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 9, 2022: Crude Oil ETN, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, GameStop And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Barclays Bank iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSE: OIL) Brent Crude Oil prices fell slightly overnight to $124 per barrel, causing ETNs and ETFs with oil exposure, to fall. Shares are trading 5.31% lower in Wednesday’s premarket session.

ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE: ZIM) reported quarterly earnings of $14.17 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $13.20 by 7.35%. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.47 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.34 billion by 3.77%.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) confirmed its earnings release date will be March 17 followed by an investor call.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) sales from its plant in Shanghai fell in February from January, following the pattern of other electric-vehicle makers. Tesla delivered 56,515 vehicles from its Chinese plant, according to reports. About 33,000 were exported into Europe and 23,000 were sold in China.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV) reported that director Chelsea Clinton had recently purchased shares of CLOV stock. The transaction, which occurred March 3, saw Clinton purchase 100,000 shares for an average price of $2.52 per share.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY): Earlier this week, Ryan Cohen purchased a 9.8% stake in the company. He issued a letter stating, "We believe Bed Bath needs to narrow its focus to fortify operations and maintain the right inventory mix to meet demand, while simultaneously exploring strategic alternatives that include separating buybuy Baby, Inc and a full sale of the company."

Teradyne, Inc (NASDAQ: TER): Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Teradyne currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Exxon Mobil Corp's (NYSE: XOM) share price have moved between a 12-month high of $86.35 and a 12-month low of $52.10 and are now trading 64% above that low price at $84.30 per share.

United States Oil ETF (NYSE: USO) shares are trading 6.24% lower to $80.10 in Wednesday’s premarket session as oil prices slipped overnight.