Ford Pro Unveils New Suite Of Commercial Chargers For EV Customers
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 5:59am   Comments
  • Ford Motor Co's (NYSE: F) Ford Pro has launched commercial chargers as an addition to its end-to-end commercial charging solutions portfolio.
  • The company unveiled six new scalable Level 2 AC and Level 3 DC fast chargers ranging from 11.5- kilowatts to 180 kilowatts equipped with easy connectivity to smart charging software.
  • Ford Pro also offers customers financing on project infrastructure, charging hardware, and more through Ford Pro FinSimple.
  • Ford Pro charging hardware launches alongside the 2022 Ford E-Transit shipping to dealers now and the F-150 Lightning Pro arriving this spring.
  • Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 3.81% at $16.64 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

News General

