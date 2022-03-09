Ford Pro Unveils New Suite Of Commercial Chargers For EV Customers
- Ford Motor Co's (NYSE: F) Ford Pro has launched commercial chargers as an addition to its end-to-end commercial charging solutions portfolio.
- The company unveiled six new scalable Level 2 AC and Level 3 DC fast chargers ranging from 11.5- kilowatts to 180 kilowatts equipped with easy connectivity to smart charging software.
- Ford Pro also offers customers financing on project infrastructure, charging hardware, and more through Ford Pro FinSimple.
- Ford Pro charging hardware launches alongside the 2022 Ford E-Transit shipping to dealers now and the F-150 Lightning Pro arriving this spring.
- Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 3.81% at $16.64 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.