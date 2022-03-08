Benchmark Remains Bullish On Take-Two Interactive Software, Thanks To Sony and Microsoft
- Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey reiterated a Buy rating and $200 price target (29.1% upside) on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO).
- The re-rating came after he confirmed software pricing with the company for the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto V" and "GTA Online" releases for Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series X/S.
- Hickey said the games would have a promotion launch window and post-launch window with different price points and SKUs, with the post-promotion launch window having the combined games at $40, compared to his original $60 expectation.
- The analyst believes Rockstar Games has settled on a lower price point to surface a more value-oriented pricing schematic for the third generation console release and build a larger current-gen player audience.
- Price Action: TTWO shares traded lower by 0.92% at $156.54 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for TTWO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|MKM Partners
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
