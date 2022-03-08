 Skip to main content

Benchmark Remains Bullish On Take-Two Interactive Software, Thanks To Sony and Microsoft
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 3:56pm   Comments
  • Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey reiterated a Buy rating and $200 price target (29.1% upside) on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO).
  • The re-rating came after he confirmed software pricing with the company for the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto V" and "GTA Online" releases for Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series X/S. 
  • Hickey said the games would have a promotion launch window and post-launch window with different price points and SKUs, with the post-promotion launch window having the combined games at $40, compared to his original $60 expectation. 
  • The analyst believes Rockstar Games has settled on a lower price point to surface a more value-oriented pricing schematic for the third generation console release and build a larger current-gen player audience.
  • Price Action: TTWO shares traded lower by 0.92% at $156.54 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for TTWO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022MKM PartnersUpgradesNeutralBuy
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight

