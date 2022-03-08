Here's Why Morgan Stanley Prefers JD.com Over Alibaba
- Morgan Stanley analyst Eddy Wang lowered the firm's price target on JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) to $85 from $98 (40.5% upside) and kept an Overweight rating on the shares.
- He has cut his non-GAAP net profit estimates by 10% for 2022/23 to reflect lower revenue and margin forecasts due to weak consumption.
- Both Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS) reported weak Q4 results.
- They gave conservative views on Q1, but JD delivered "much more resilient revenue growth than peers in 2021," and revenue growth in 2022 is "key to watch," Wang told investors in his note previewing JD's report due on March 10.
- Price Action: JD shares are trading higher by 1.11% at $61.19 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for JD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jan 2022
|Atlantic Equities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Nov 2021
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
