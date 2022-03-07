Here's Why Evercore ISI Added Paramount To Its 'Tactical Underperform' List
- Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa added Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) to the firm's "Tactical Underperform" list.
- Sakwa does not expect Monarch Alternative Capital's offer to translate into an accepted buyout offer.
- The $12 offer falls short of his current net asset value per share estimate of $13.62 and his forward NAV estimate of just over $14.50 per share.
- He maintained an In-Line rating and $11 price target (5.8% upside) on Paramount Group shares, arguing that the downside price could be $9.50-$10.00 depending on the macro environment and noting that this "isn't too far from where the stock was trading before news of the offer hit."
- Price Action: PGRE shares traded lower by 4.35% at $10.34 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for PGRE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jan 2022
|Mizuho
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Dec 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for PGRE
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech