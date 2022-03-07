 Skip to main content

Here's Why Evercore ISI Added Paramount To Its 'Tactical Underperform' List
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 2:34pm   Comments
Here's Why Evercore ISI Added Paramount To Its 'Tactical Underperform' List
  • Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa added Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) to the firm's "Tactical Underperform" list.
  • Sakwa does not expect Monarch Alternative Capital's offer to translate into an accepted buyout offer.
  • The $12 offer falls short of his current net asset value per share estimate of $13.62 and his forward NAV estimate of just over $14.50 per share.
  • He maintained an In-Line rating and $11 price target (5.8% upside) on Paramount Group shares, arguing that the downside price could be $9.50-$10.00 depending on the macro environment and noting that this "isn't too far from where the stock was trading before news of the offer hit."
  • Price Action: PGRE shares traded lower by 4.35% at $10.34 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for PGRE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022MizuhoUpgradesNeutralBuy
Dec 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PGRE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

