Beauty Health Launches HydraFacial Syndeo Delivery System
- Beauty Health Co (NASDAQ: SKIN) has launched HydraFacial Syndeo, a digitally connected HydraFacial Delivery System, starting today in the U.S. with release to other markets going forward.
- The delivery system is built with cloud-based software and blends the HydraFacial core treatment with digital capabilities.
- The data retrieval enables the company to analyze consumer behavior better to offer targeted products.
- Price Action: SKIN shares are trading lower by 3.28% at $17.97 on the last check Monday.
