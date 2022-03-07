 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Beauty Health Launches HydraFacial Syndeo Delivery System
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 11:48am   Comments
Share:
Beauty Health Launches HydraFacial Syndeo Delivery System
  • Beauty Health Co (NASDAQ: SKIN) has launched HydraFacial Syndeo, a digitally connected HydraFacial Delivery System, starting today in the U.S. with release to other markets going forward.
  • The delivery system is built with cloud-based software and blends the HydraFacial core treatment with digital capabilities.
  • The data retrieval enables the company to analyze consumer behavior better to offer targeted products.
  • Price Action: SKIN shares are trading lower by 3.28% at $17.97 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SKIN)

63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Extend Losses; Dow Dips 300 Points
Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Nasdaq Drops 50 Points
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: U.S. Stocks Open Higher; Lowe's Tops Q4 Expectations
23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com