Michael Kors Parent's CEO Candidate Joshua Schulman To leave Company
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 9:48am   Comments
  • Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) stated that Joshua Schulman, CEO of Michael Kors, will leave the company. The company did not disclose any reasons for the exit.
  • The company said John D. Idol will remain as the company's Chairman and CEO.
  • Joshua was appointed as Michael Kors' CEO in August 2021 and was to take over as Capri's CEO in 2022.
  • Related ContentJoshua Schulman To Become Capri Holdings CEO Next Year
  • Price Action: CPRI shares are trading lower by 7.32% at $50.42 on the last check Monday.

