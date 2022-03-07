Michael Kors Parent's CEO Candidate Joshua Schulman To leave Company
- Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) stated that Joshua Schulman, CEO of Michael Kors, will leave the company. The company did not disclose any reasons for the exit.
- The company said John D. Idol will remain as the company's Chairman and CEO.
- Joshua was appointed as Michael Kors' CEO in August 2021 and was to take over as Capri's CEO in 2022.
- Price Action: CPRI shares are trading lower by 7.32% at $50.42 on the last check Monday.
