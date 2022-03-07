 Skip to main content

Here's Why Morgan Stanley Upgraded Palantir Technologies
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 9:03am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss upgraded Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTRto Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $16, down from $24. The price target implies an upside 0f 46.1%.
  • The analyst cites its "well-positioned" government business, potential for its commercial unit to accelerate sales investments, and "strong" unit economics for the upgrade. 
  • Palantir trades at a discount to peers on a growth-adjusted basis despite its "high growth and significant cash flow generation," Weiss tells investors in a research note. 
  • The analyst thinks management credibility concerns around investments in companies who agree to utilize the software platform are now adequately priced in and that the stock's risk/reward skew has shifted towards the "neutral to positive territory."
  • Price Action: PLTR shares traded higher by 0.46% at $10.01 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for PLTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsSell
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for PLTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

