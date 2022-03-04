Legacy Housing CFO Thomas Kerkaert Resigns
- Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ: LEGH) disclosed in an SEC filing that Thomas J. Kerkaert has elected to resign as CFO, effective March 18, 2022.
- The company has appointed Jeffrey V. Burt as Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective the same date.
- Burt joined Legacy Housing in September 2010 and currently serves as Chief Accounting Officer.
- Burt began his career with the company as Controller from 2010 to 2013, then as CFO and Treasurer from April 2013 to July 2019.
- Price Action: LEGH shares closed lower by 2.27% at $25.36 on Thursday.
