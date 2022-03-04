 Skip to main content

Legacy Housing CFO Thomas Kerkaert Resigns
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 5:29am   Comments
  • Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ: LEGH) disclosed in an SEC filing that Thomas J. Kerkaert has elected to resign as CFO, effective March 18, 2022. 
  • The company has appointed Jeffrey V. Burt as Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective the same date. 
  • Burt joined Legacy Housing in September 2010 and currently serves as Chief Accounting Officer.
  • Burt began his career with the company as Controller from 2010 to 2013, then as CFO and Treasurer from April 2013 to July 2019.
  • Price Action: LEGH shares closed lower by 2.27% at $25.36 on Thursday.

Posted-In: News Small Cap Management

