Here's Why Wells Fargo Sees 57% Upside In Samsara Post Q4 Results
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 10:50am   Comments
Here's Why Wells Fargo Sees 57% Upside In Samsara Post Q4 Results
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin lowered the firm's price target on Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) to $26 from $31 (57% upside) and kept an Overweight post Q4 results. 
  • With its first earnings report as a public company, the analyst notes that Samsara delivered an "impressive" set of growth metrics. 
  • Given the sizeable market opportunity and Samsara's differentiated technology and solution set, Turrin expects its growth profile to extend far into the future, reinforcing its competitive moats and enabling Samsara to broaden its application footprint toward additional emerging categories.
  • Price Action: IOT shares traded higher by 1.03% at $16.73 in the market on the last check Thursday.

