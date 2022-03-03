 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why This Data Cloud Company Is Seeing High Interest On WallStreetBets Along With Tesla Today

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 5:13am   Comments
Share:
Why This Data Cloud Company Is Seeing High Interest On WallStreetBets Along With Tesla Today

Data cloud company Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) has emerged among the most-discussed stocks on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Thursday.

What Happened: Snowflake is seeing the third-highest interest on the forum with 154 mentions at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) are in the first and second positions, respectively, having attracted 447 and 158 mentions.

See Also: Powell Testimony Sends Stocks Higher: What Investors Need To Know

Why It Matters: Snowflake’s shares tumbled 22% in the after-hours session on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, but projected slower revenue growth for the first quarter as well as fiscal 2023.

Product revenue for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 were up 102% and 106% year-over-year, respectively.

Snowflake also said it has agreed to acquire data startup Streamlit Inc.

Price Action: Snowflake shares closed 0.6% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $264.69, but fell almost 22.1% in the after-hours session to $206.25.

Read Next: Apple Confirms March 8 'Peek Performance' Launch Event: Here's What Investors Should Expect

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNOW)

Snowflake Stock Melts After Q4 Earnings: What You Need To Know About The Results, Q1 Guidance, Streamlit Acquisition
Snowflake: Q4 Earnings Insights
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
(SNOW) - Analyzing Snowflake Inc. Class A Common Stock's Short Interest
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cloud computing Data RedditNews Social Media Tech Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com