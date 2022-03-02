Apple Confirms March 8 'Peek Performance' Launch Event: Here's What Investors Should Expect

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to hold multiple hardware launch events in 2022, underlining its strong product momentum.

The first of the events has just been confirmed by the company.

What Happened: Apple is holding an event titled "Peek Performance" on Tuesday, March 8, at 1 p.m. EST, according to invites sent out by the company. A video announcing the event was also shared on Twitter by Greg Joswiak, Apple's SVP of Marketing.

Event details available on the invite confirm that the launch event will be held virtually and will be broadcast from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

The likely event date and launches were previously reported by Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman, an Apple specialist, in early February.

Related Link: Why Apple's 'AR/VR Opportunity' Gets This Analyst Excited About Cupertino's Growth Prospects

Apple's Rumored Launches: Apple is widely expected to announce the third iteration of its budget iPhone model – the iPhone SE – during the event. The previous SE model was released in April 2020.

The new iPhone SE will be 5G-enabled and have improved cameras and a faster processor. With its introduction, Apple can afford to officially reduce the prices of the iPhone SE 2 to $199, Gurman said in his Power On newsletter on Sunday. This will help the company to rope in more people into its ecosystem, who in turn could consume more of its Services offerings, he added.

Apple is also likely to release an iPad, an update to the Air Model, which will also have a faster chip and 5G connectivity, Gurman said. The columnist also noted that Apple could announce a new Mac with in-house Apple chips.

The event will be live-streamed on Apple's website and in the Apple TV app.

At last check, Apple shares were trading 2.37% higher at $167.07.