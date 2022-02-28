 Skip to main content

Why Are Tupperware Brands Shares Trading Higher Today
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 1:20pm   Comments
  • Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE: TUPhas entered into an agreement to repurchase an aggregate of $75 million of its common stock in an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program with Wells Fargo Bank N.A.
  • The agreement equates to about 4.6 million shares, using the closing price on February 25, 2022, and represents about 8.7% of Tupperware's fully diluted outstanding stock as of the date.
  • The company will repurchase shares under the ASR program as part of its existing $250 million repurchase authorization.
  • Tupperware expects to fund the ASR program with available cash on hand and revolver borrowings. It held $267.2 million in cash and equivalents as of December 25, 2021.
  • Tupperware will receive an initial delivery of 3.4 million shares, and the final number of shares will be based on daily volume-weighted average prices. The ASR program is expected to be completed in Q2 FY22.
  • Price Action: TUP shares are trading higher by 11% at $18.16 on the last check Monday.

