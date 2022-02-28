10 Ukrainian Twitter Accounts To Follow To Keep Up With The Situation On Ground Amid Russian Invasion

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a flurry of activity on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) platform and other social media websites. Here are ten Ukrainian Twitter accounts to follow that are dishing out vital information during the war.

Ukraine: The official Twitter account of the country of Ukraine. The account, which maintains a friendly and witty tone, recently called on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk for support and has been sharing encouraging messages through the invasion.

Dear @elonmusk Ukraine needs your support. Your stance and your actions matter. An appeal by our Minister of Digital Transformation here https://t.co/7dhrwApApZ — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 26, 2022

It also asked its 1.4 million followers to tag @Russia and tell them “what you think about them.”

Tag @Russia and tell them what you think about them — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 24, 2022

President Volodymyr Zelensky: The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has made effective use of Twitter in multiple languages. The leader has used the medium to keep the world updated on the developing situation in the country, but also to reach out to other world leaders.

Most importantly Zelensky has used Twitter to inform his people that he is right there with them in their hour of need.

Defence Of Ukraine: The official handle of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has kept providing operational information updates in Ukrainian and English.

Operational information as of 13:00 FEB 27 2022 on Russian invasion. The enemy continues to conduct an air assault operation, shelling military and civilian infrastructure https://t.co/iiJiYea3Nn pic.twitter.com/ruJQRoI0vU — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 27, 2022

Dymtro Kuleba: The Twitter handle of the foreign affairs minister of Ukraine has engaged with world leaders and given real-time updates on the war.

This was the world’s largest aircraft, AN-225 ‘Mriya’ (‘Dream’ in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail! pic.twitter.com/TdnBFlj3N8 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 27, 2022

Oleksii Reznikov: The Defence Minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, tweets updates on the ground situation in the country in relation to its defense but also shares morale boosters.

85h of defence.Intimidation of is imprudent. Its impossible to break our defenders,moreover its impossible to make the Kyiv lay down arms.The times are difficult,but it will pass. will win.We’re already winning.Therefore, we advise the occupiers to go home. It's not too late pic.twitter.com/6NPnqOctom — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) February 27, 2022

The birds from #Latvia landed!Def ammunition & other important things And the most weighty gift is Stingers!Thank You, our close friends & partners! And of course thanks to @Pabriks!

The whole world understands that the security of Europe depends on strengthening defence! pic.twitter.com/zWUaPP0WiC — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) February 23, 2022

Mykhailo Fedorov: Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, has used the platform to mobilize support in the digital sphere, in line with his title. He recently praised Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Tesla and DMarket for their role in helping Ukraine against Russia.

Fedorov was also the first to announce that Ukraine had begun taking donations in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

I'm asking all major crypto exchanges to block addresses of Russian users. It's crucial to freeze not only the addresses linked to Russian and Belarusian politicians, but also to sabotage ordinary users. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 27, 2022

Illia Ponomarenko, a defense reporter with The Kyiv Independent newspaper, posts updates on the progress of the war. In one tweet, he shared the destruction wrecked upon his hometown of Volnovakha.

The Kyiv Independent: An English-language newspaper based in Kyiv provides news out of the Ukrainian capital and the country. The tweets are in English.

Putin's friend Viktor Medvedchuk flees house arrest in Kyiv. Medvedchuk is a Ukrainian MP and long-time unofficial representative of Russia's Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. He is charged with treason and financing terrorism. His lawyer said he was "in a safe place in Kyiv." — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 27, 2022

Kyiv Post: Another local newspaper from Ukraine that tweets in English.

Olga Tokariuk: A freelance correspondent based in Kyiv, Tokariuk, tweets in English about the developing situation in the country.

Day five of Putin's war on Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv firmly under Ukrainian control. No advances of the enemy. Huge outpouring of global support to Ukraine. Russian ruble and economy in freefall. Talks btw Ua, Ru scheduled for today. President Zelensky said next 24h will be crucial. — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) February 28, 2022

