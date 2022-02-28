 Skip to main content

10 Ukrainian Twitter Accounts To Follow To Keep Up With The Situation On Ground Amid Russian Invasion
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 28, 2022 1:22am   Comments
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a flurry of activity on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) platform and other social media websites. Here are ten Ukrainian Twitter accounts to follow that are dishing out vital information during the war.

Ukraine: The official Twitter account of the country of Ukraine. The account, which maintains a friendly and witty tone, recently called on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk for support and has been sharing encouraging messages through the invasion. 

It also asked its 1.4 million followers to tag @Russia and tell them “what you think about them.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky: The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has made effective use of Twitter in multiple languages. The leader has used the medium to keep the world updated on the developing situation in the country, but also to reach out to other world leaders. 

Most importantly Zelensky has used Twitter to inform his people that he is right there with them in their hour of need.

Defence Of Ukraine: The official handle of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has kept providing operational information updates in Ukrainian and English.

Dymtro Kuleba: The Twitter handle of the foreign affairs minister of Ukraine has engaged with world leaders and given real-time updates on the war.

Oleksii Reznikov: The Defence Minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, tweets updates on the ground situation in the country in relation to its defense but also shares morale boosters.

Mykhailo Fedorov: Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, has used the platform to mobilize support in the digital sphere, in line with his title. He recently praised Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Tesla and DMarket for their role in helping Ukraine against Russia.

Fedorov was also the first to announce that Ukraine had begun taking donations in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).  

Illia Ponomarenko, a defense reporter with The Kyiv Independent newspaper, posts updates on the progress of the war. In one tweet, he shared the destruction wrecked upon his hometown of Volnovakha.

The Kyiv Independent: An English-language newspaper based in Kyiv provides news out of the Ukrainian capital and the country. The tweets are in English.

Kyiv Post: Another local newspaper from Ukraine that tweets in English. 

Olga Tokariuk: A freelance correspondent based in Kyiv, Tokariuk, tweets in English about the developing situation in the country. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Ukraine Ukraine-Russia WarNews Social Media Politics Global

