Edward Snowden Sends Out First Tweet Since Russia's Ukraine Invasion — Says This Is Why He Has Been Silent
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 27, 2022 11:42pm   Comments
Edward Snowden Sends Out First Tweet Since Russia's Ukraine Invasion — Says This Is Why He Has Been Silent

Former U.S intelligence consultant Edward Snowden, on Sunday, laid out the cause of his silence over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

What Happened: Snowden said he has “lost confidence” that sharing his thinking on this particular topic continues to be useful because he "called it wrong."

Snowden also took aim at people he described as "concern-trolling ghouls" in his tweet.

Why It Matters: On Feb. 19, Snowden had tweeted that the possibility of an attack on Kyiv was difficult for him to contemplate. Snowden’s comments were made in response to President Joe Biden saying that an attack on the Ukrainian capital was days away.

At the time, he pointed out that Kyiv is bigger than Sarajevo, Grozny and Fallujah — all cities that have experienced war in the preceding years.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia announced a “Special Military Operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 23, shortly after which explosions were heard in Kyiv.

Some commentators on Twitter called out Snowden for misreading the situation but he receive word of support from the Libertarian Party of Tennessee.

Despite the relative silence of some like Snowden on the Russia-Ukraine war, companies like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) have been responding to Russia’s aggression against its neighbor.

Several Russian-born personalities like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-creator Vitalik Buterin and Chess grandmaster Gary Kasparov have also voiced their opposition against the ongoing conflict. 

Read Next: As Ukraine's Wealthy Scrambled To Buy Crypto Ahead Of Russian Invasion, Tether Became More Valuable Than Dollar

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Edward Snowden Russia-Ukraine WarNews Politics General Best of Benzinga

