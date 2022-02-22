 Skip to main content

Marriott Vacations Hikes Dividend, Boosts Buyback
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 10:47am   Comments
  • Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VACboard of directors has approved a 15% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.62 per share.
  • The dividend is payable on or around March 17, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 3, 2022.
  • Also, the company's board increased its prior authorization to repurchase common stock by $300 million. 
  • As of February 17, 2022, the company had about $145 million of capacity remaining under its prior authorization, thus making the total remaining capacity of about $445 million.
  • The company held $448 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: VAC shares are trading higher by 0.49% at $166.14 on the last check Tuesday.

