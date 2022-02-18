 Skip to main content

Potbelly Launches On delivery.com
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 1:33pm   Comments
  • Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ: PBPB) has launched on the delivery.com platform.
  • delivery.com users will be able to order toasty sandwiches for delivery or pick up from 441 Potbelly locations in the U.S. 
  • The launch on delivery.com will provide customers with access to mobile apps, order tracking, and delivery points.
  • Price Action: PBPB shares are trading higher by 1.27% at $5.60 on the last check Friday.

