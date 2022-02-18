Potbelly Launches On delivery.com
- Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ: PBPB) has launched on the delivery.com platform.
- delivery.com users will be able to order toasty sandwiches for delivery or pick up from 441 Potbelly locations in the U.S.
- The launch on delivery.com will provide customers with access to mobile apps, order tracking, and delivery points.
- Price Action: PBPB shares are trading higher by 1.27% at $5.60 on the last check Friday.
