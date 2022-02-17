 Skip to main content

Why Alibaba And Tesla Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Are Slumping In Hong Kong Today

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 1:08am   Comments
Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies traded mostly lower in Hong Kong on Thursday, dragging the benchmark Hang Seng Index into negative territory.

 

Stock Movement (+/-)
Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) +0.3%
Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV -1.8%
JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) -1.6%
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) -0.9%
Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY) -0.6%
Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) -0.5%

See Also: How To Buy Xpeng Motors (XPEV) Stock

The Macro Factors: The Hang Seng Index was down 0.6% at the time of writing, retreating after a positive start.

Stronger efforts being made by the Hong Kong government to contain the COVID-19 pandemic had initially boosted sentiment.

Hong Kong plans to mass test the entire city from early March with help from Beijing, Bloomberg reported.

In addition, property developers and hotels have agreed to make rooms available to help address a shortage of isolation facilities, as per a report by the South China Morning Post.

However, investors turned cautious as they continued to monitor Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Companies In The News: China has added another 17 companies to the state-backed China Mobile Communications Association’s (CMCA) metaverse committee as part of efforts to develop the country’s metaverse applications, CNBC reported.

The CMCA is backed by major technology companies like Huawei and telecoms operator China Mobile. However, the development of China’s metaverse applications is not likely to feature cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), as per the report.

Shares of Chinese companies closed mostly lower in U.S. trading on Wednesday after the major averages ended mixed.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Big Tech Stocks EV Stocks Hang Seng IndexNews Global Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

