Super Bowl LVI Ratings Jump, Set Streaming Record: Did The Big Game Crack 100M Viewers?

Tens of Millions of fans tuned in to watch the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI. Here’s a look at how many people viewed the game on traditional television, along with those who streamed the showdown.

What Happened: NBC Sports, a unit of Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA), announced that an average of 112.3 million people watched Super Bowl LVI. The game reached a total of 167 million viewers.

Super Bowl LVI had 101.1 million viewers on NBC and Telemundo, two channels owned by Comcast. Telemundo set a record for the largest Spanish language National Football League game ever.

On NBC, the game averaged 99.2 million viewers and hit a peak of 104.4 million from 7:45 p.m. EST to 8:00 p.m. EST.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show averaged 103.4 million viewers, a 7% increase from last year’s halftime show.

The game became the most streamed National Football League game ever, with an average of 11.2 million viewers.

The overall viewership of Super Bowl LVI made it the most watched show in five years, dating back to Super Bowl LI (113.7 million) on Fox, a unit of Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX).

The leading local markets for the Super Bowl were Cincinnati (home of the Bengals) at 46.1/84 and Detroit (former NFL home of Rams QB Matthew Stafford) at 45.9/79.

Related Link: Complete List: Here Are All The Companies With Super Bowl LVI Commercials

Why It’s Important: The figures from Super Bowl LVI are an improvement over a down year last season where Super Bowl LV viewership hit a 13-year low of 96.4 million viewers on the CBS broadcast from ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC).

NBC used the Super Bowl to lead into additional Winter Olympics coverage, which resulted in the largest Olympics audience since the opening Sunday of the games.

Olympics coverage post Super Bowl hit an average of 24 million viewers, which could provide a boost to declining broadcast ratings of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Comcast aired 81 national ads and collected an average of $6.5 million for 30-second spots.

Photo: Courtesy of Joseph Vadella on Flickr