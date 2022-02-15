 Skip to main content

This Discount Store Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Microsoft, Apple And AMD
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 10:59am   Comments
Dollar Tree, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: DLTR) discount variety stores have served millions in North America for more than 30 years, and over the past year, has been the home of superior returns for investors.

Since February 2021, Dollar Tree stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

Dollar Tree has more than 15,500-plus stores under its name and its Family Dollar unit in the U.S. and Canada. The chain features branded and private-label goods, generally now at a $1.25 price.

The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Here's how the returns break down from February 2021 to the present: 

  • Tesla is up from $796.23 to $875.76 for a return of 10%
  • Microsoft is up from $243.70 to $295.00 for a return of 21.05%
  • Apple is up from $113.19 to $168.88 for a return of 26.80%
  • AMD is up from $91.46 to $114.27 for a return of 24.94%
  • And finally, Dollar Tree is up from $107.65 to $136.96 for a return of 27.23%

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

