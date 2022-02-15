This Discount Store Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Microsoft, Apple And AMD

Dollar Tree, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: DLTR) discount variety stores have served millions in North America for more than 30 years, and over the past year, has been the home of superior returns for investors.

Since February 2021, Dollar Tree stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

Dollar Tree has more than 15,500-plus stores under its name and its Family Dollar unit in the U.S. and Canada. The chain features branded and private-label goods, generally now at a $1.25 price.

The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Here's how the returns break down from February 2021 to the present: