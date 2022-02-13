 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Tweets Jibe At NHTSA, Says 'Fun Police' Made Him Carry Out Latest Tesla Recall
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 13, 2022 10:27am   Comments
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) last week said that the “Boombox” function in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) cars and SUVs breaches federal safety standards that require pedestrian warning noises for electric vehicles.

The agency said that the problem will be repaired with an over-the-air software update that will disable the “Boombox” function.

Tesla has already recalled nearly 580,000 vehicles in the US because of the Boombox function that can play sounds over an external speaker and obscure audible warnings for pedestrians.

Now it seems Tesla CEO Elon Musk is not quite happy with the NHTSA’s move on this issue, and he took to Twitter to take a jibe at the regulator. 

When asked by a Twitter follower what the rationale was for recalling the Boombox feature, Musk replied that the company had to comply. 

Last week, Tesla had to recall nearly 54,000 vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving software (FSD) that allowed the vehicles to run through stop signs at low speeds without coming to a complete halt.

Also See: It Won't Be The Same Tesla In The Future: Elon Musk And Others Weigh In

According to reports, Tesla also had to recall more than 800,000 vehicles because seat belt reminder chimes may not have sounded when the vehicles were started and the driver was not fastened in.

NHTSA is also investigating why Tesla vehicles using the company’s less-sophisticated “Autopilot” partially automated driver-assist system have repeatedly crashed into emergency service vehicles parked on roads.

Photo: Daniel Oberhaus on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

