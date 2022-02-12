 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

It Won't Be The Same Tesla In The Future: Elon Musk And Others Weigh In
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2022 11:22am   Comments
Share:
It Won't Be The Same Tesla In The Future: Elon Musk And Others Weigh In

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has a thriving EV manufacturing business, thanks to CEO Elon Musk's vision and its early mover advantage. Indications from the Tesla chief suggest that a few years from now, the company may not look anything like it currently does.

What Happened: Musk concurred with David Lee, a YouTuber and a longtime Tesla investor, who said in a tweet that at some point, Tesla will likely become more of an AI company than a car company. In a terse reply to the tweet, Musk said, "true."

Musk spelled out this vision in Tesla's earnings call for the first quarter of 2021. Long-term, people will think of Tesla as much as an AI robotics company as it is a car or energy company, he said. The company is developing one of the strongest hardware and software AI teams in the world, he added.

Musk also said Tesla is developing a lot of tools from scratch related to video labeling and neural net training. In January, Andrej Karpathy, Tesla's AI Director, posted a host of job openings for Deep Learning engineers on his LinkedIn profile. "There is no other organization that vertically integrates, develops and deploys cutting edge robotics AI at this scale," the executive said in his post.

Among Tesla's current AI ventures are the full-self driving chips, Dojo chips, which are AI training chips to power the company's Dojo system and the Tesla Bot.

The Tesla Bot was announced in October, and it is a general purpose, bi-pedal, humanoid robot capable of performing "tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring." "We're seeking mechanical, electrical, controls and software engineers to help us leverage our AI expertise beyond our vehicle fleet," the company said.

Related Link: EV Week In Review: Musk Finally Gets Biden's Mention, XPeng Zooms Into More European Markets Ahead Of Nio, Ford Ropes In Another Tesla Executive And More

Tesla's AI Quest Elicits Mixed Reaction: One Twitter user commented that Tesla can do with the car what Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) did with the phone. "The phone is simply a function of the iDevice which does so much more. Similarly, the car will simply be a function of an AI equipped robot that does so much more," he said.

There were others who highlighted the perils of AI and also suggested humans are not ready for that yet.

Tesla – An EV Battery Company: In a separate tweet, New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu said Tesla's in-house 4680 battery strategy is playing out in full swing. All suppliers are now committing to manufacturing it, he added. "Tesla will be the largest buyer and manufacturer of batteries in the world, and will derive the most sustainable competitive advantage from that, for both EVs and Energy Storage," Ferragu said.

Japan's Panasonic Corporation (OTC: PCRFY) said in early February it will start test production of the 4680 battery for Tesla and set up a prototype production line early this year. Tesla closed Friday's session down 4.93% at $860.

Related Link: Tesla Issues Another Recall, This Time To Address Software Error Impacting Windshield Defrosting

Photo: Courtesy of Steve Jurvetson on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Ford Partners With Tesla Co-founder's EV Battery Recycling Venture Program In California
Want To Bet Against Tesla? There Could Be A New Inverse ETF For Traders
Microsoft, Salesforce Lead Markets Lower As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Rise
Blackboxstocks, Inc. Closed 2021 on Strong Trajectory for Upcoming Year
How Have Cathie Wood's Top 10 Investments Performed In The Last 6 Months?
'The Rewards Are Going To Be Enormous': Why Cathie Wood Isn't Worried About Unrealized Losses
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Andrej Karpathy David Lee electric vehicles Elon Musk Pierre FerraguNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com