Peloton Interactive CEO John Foley to Step Down: Report
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 6:33am   Comments
Peloton Interactive CEO John Foley to Step Down: Report
  • Peloton Interactive Inc's (NASDAQ: PTON) co-founder John Foley is stepping down as CEO and will become executive chair, The Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), will become CEO and president and join Peloton's board.
  • Peloton also plans to cut 2,800 jobs to cope with widening loss, the report added.
  • There were also reports that the company has drawn interest from potential suitors, including Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).
  Also readWhy Peloton Shares Are Rising
  • Price Action: PTON shares are trading lower by 13.4% at $25.75 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Rumors Management Movers Media Trading Ideas

