Peloton Interactive CEO John Foley to Step Down: Report
- Peloton Interactive Inc's (NASDAQ: PTON) co-founder John Foley is stepping down as CEO and will become executive chair, The Wall Street Journal reported.
- Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), will become CEO and president and join Peloton's board.
- Peloton also plans to cut 2,800 jobs to cope with widening loss, the report added.
- There were also reports that the company has drawn interest from potential suitors, including Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).
- Price Action: PTON shares are trading lower by 13.4% at $25.75 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
