QQQ
-11.37
369.80
-3.17%
BTC/USD
+ 418.99
42792.72
+ 0.99%
DIA
-5.28
357.83
-1.5%
SPY
-8.94
458.26
-1.99%
TLT
+ 2.02
134.21
+ 1.48%
GLD
+ 3.25
167.31
+ 1.91%

Why Peloton Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
February 7, 2022 8:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Peloton Shares Are Rising

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) shares are trading higher by 30.6% at $32.12 Monday morning following a report from the Wall Street Journal suggesting the company has drawn interest from potential suitors including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) about a potential acquisition.

The WSJ report states Amazon has been speaking to advisers about a potential deal, some of the people familar with the matter said. The Friday report goes on to state there’s no guarantee the e-commerce giant will follow through with an offer or that Peloton, which is working with its own advisers, would be receptive.

Peloton shares, which were a stay-at-home, pandemic favorite for many traders and investors, have fallen 71% since November 4th alone.

Among the recent woes of Peloton was a January 20th CNBC report titled 'Peloton to halt production of its Bikes, treadmills as demand wanes.' The next day, Peloton shares rebounded after Peloton reported preliminary second-quarter results, the CEO issued a note to investors and several firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock.

Peloton Interactive Inc operates an interactive fitness platform. It operates its business in two reportable segments: Connected Fitness Products and Subscription.

Peloton has a 52-week high of $155.52 and a 52-week low of $22.81.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Peloton Shares Soar Over Speculation Of Possible Takeover

Peloton Shares Soar Over Speculation Of Possible Takeover

This Advertising Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon

This Advertising Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is known for helping businesses optimize their digital advertising, and over the past 5 years, has also helped investors achieve eye-popping returns. read more
Why Peloton Shares Are Soaring After Hours

Why Peloton Shares Are Soaring After Hours

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is soaring nearly 30% in Friday's after-hours session following a report from the Wall Street Journal t read more
Why Amazon Shares Are Rising

Why Amazon Shares Are Rising

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading higher by 12.1% at $3,113.00 Friday morning after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results. read more