Meta Platforms, PayPal Lead S&P 500 Lower In A Mixed Day Of Trading
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 4:30pm   Comments
U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Monday. Tech stocks mostly rebounded after falling recently due to rising yields and worse-than-expected earnings from Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB).

  • The S&P 500 composite fell by 0.37% to 4,483; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.32% to $447.26
  • The Dow Jones composite lost 0.02% to 11,686; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished flat at $350.90 
  • The Nasdaq composite fell by 0.58% to 14,015; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.8% to $355.13

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) and Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) were among the top gainers for the S&P 500.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

