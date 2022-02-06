Here's The Latest Offer Being Made To The Teen Who Wants $50K To Stop Tracking Elon Musk's Jet

Jack Sweeney, the 19-year-old whose Twitter account tracks Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's private jet, has rejected the latest offer to delete the account.

What Happened: It all began when Musk offered $5,000 in exchange for the account to be deleted. The Tesla CEO reportedly told Sweeney in a DM conversation, “I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase.”

Their exchange continued, with Sweeney asking for $50,000 and later an internship at Tesla. Sweeney's counteroffer resulted in Musk blocking him on social media.

“I’ve created something. It’s something valuable, and if it’s blowing up this much, that means people are interested,” the Wall Street Journal quoted Sweeney as saying.

The latest proposal being pitched to the teen comes from Scott Painter, CEO of Autonomy, a car hire company, who offered Sweeney a subscription to a Tesla Model 3 if he deleted the Musk jet-tracking account. The offer was for a three-year subscription.

Hey @JxckSweeney, I DO NOT have a dog in this fight BUT � if what you *really* want is a Tesla Model 3 - I DO have one that you can drive! Want to make a trade? Here is the offer. Shut down @ElonJet et al IN EXCHANGE @Drive_Autonomy will give you a Model 3 subscription .0246974398934E+34; — Scott Painter (@TheScottPainter) February 4, 2022

Sweeney responded, saying, "I told you I'm not interested in a subscription besides, there are numerous facts that suggest this is in conjunction with Elon."

“If I got an actual Tesla, then I would take it down,” he added.

Sweeney’s @ElonJet Twitter account has already gathered about 100,000 followers since it was launched in June 2020.

Sweeney is launching a start-up named Ground Control to monitor the flight activity of billionaires, including Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos.

