 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's The Latest Offer Being Made To The Teen Who Wants $50K To Stop Tracking Elon Musk's Jet
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 06, 2022 1:15pm   Comments
Share:
Here's The Latest Offer Being Made To The Teen Who Wants $50K To Stop Tracking Elon Musk's Jet

Jack Sweeney, the 19-year-old whose Twitter account tracks Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's private jet, has rejected the latest offer to delete the account.

What Happened: It all began when Musk offered $5,000 in exchange for the account to be deleted. The Tesla CEO reportedly told Sweeney in a DM conversation, “I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase.”

Their exchange continued, with Sweeney asking for $50,000 and later an internship at Tesla. Sweeney's counteroffer resulted in Musk blocking him on social media.

“I’ve created something. It’s something valuable, and if it’s blowing up this much, that means people are interested,” the Wall Street Journal quoted Sweeney as saying. 

The latest proposal being pitched to the teen comes from Scott Painter, CEO of Autonomy, a car hire company, who offered Sweeney a subscription to a Tesla Model 3 if he deleted the Musk jet-tracking account. The offer was for a three-year subscription. 

Sweeney responded, saying, "I told you I'm not interested in a subscription besides, there are numerous facts that suggest this is in conjunction with Elon."

“If I got an actual Tesla, then I would take it down,” he added. 

Sweeney’s @ElonJet Twitter account has already gathered about 100,000 followers since it was launched in June 2020.

Sweeney is launching a start-up named Ground Control to monitor the flight activity of billionaires, including Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos.

Also Read: Elon Musk Says Tesla's Latest Patent Is 'A Bigger Win Than It May Seem'

Photo: Courtesy of Telenovelas Foro on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT + TSLA)

How Real Estate Agents Can Benefit From The Metaverse
10 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga In January: SPY, Tesla, Apple And More
Shiba Inu Edges Out Bitcoin, Becomes The Most Popular Crypto On CoinMarketCap In January
Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone
This Advertising Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon
5 Books That Inspired Steve Jobs, Bill Gates And Other Billionaires
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CEO Elon Musk Jack SweeneyNews Top Stories Markets Media ETFs Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com