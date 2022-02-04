Elon Musk Says Tesla's Latest Patent Is 'A Bigger Win Than It May Seem'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is constantly innovating, trying to stay ahead of the rising EV tide. And a new patent from Tesla shows it's thinking about every aspect of the vehicle, electric or otherwise.

Tesla's newest patent, as shared by Tesmanian, shows the company will be making headlights that will meet the legal requirements of many countries around the world. Rather than having to produce different headlights, Tesla can mass-produce a single headlight and change the way it behaves with software to comply legally wherever a vehicle is shipped.

A bigger win than it may seem — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2022

The new headlight is not only a clever piece of hardware, but it should also have a significant impact on Tesla, helping the company to continue delivering vehicles in a supply-constrained world. Tesla is available in as many as 40 countries, so this development may help significantly cut down on the number of different headlights Tesla must produce.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Inc.