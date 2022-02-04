Why Are Old Dominion Freight Line Shares Trading Lower Today?
- Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic raised the price target on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) to $348 (an upside of 12.5%) from $335 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
- The analyst notes that as the best-in-class LTL provider, Q4 results reflected the strength in its growth and execution strategy.
- Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee raised the price target on Old Dominion to $350 from $340 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares post the Q4 results.
- Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown lowered the price target to $365 (an upside of 18%) from $380 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
- Price Action: ODFL shares are trading lower by 5.3% at $310.28 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for ODFL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Feb 2022
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Jan 2022
|Evercore ISI Group
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|In-Line
