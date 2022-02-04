 Skip to main content

Why Are Old Dominion Freight Line Shares Trading Lower Today?
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 2:52pm   Comments
  • Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic raised the price target on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) to $348 (an upside of 12.5%) from $335 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst notes that as the best-in-class LTL provider, Q4 results reflected the strength in its growth and execution strategy.
  • RelatedOld Dominion Freight Line Clocks 31% Revenue Growth In Q4, Tops Street View
  • Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee raised the price target on Old Dominion to $350 from $340 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares post the Q4 results.
  • Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown lowered the price target to $365 (an upside of 18%) from $380 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: ODFL shares are trading lower by 5.3% at $310.28 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for ODFL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022Evercore ISI GroupDowngradesOutperformIn-Line

