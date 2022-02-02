Old Dominion Freight Line Clocks 31% Revenue Growth In Q4, Tops Street View

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Old Dominion Freight Line Inc ODFL reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 31.4% year-over-year to $1.41 billion, beating the consensus of $1.38 billion.
- Revenue growth reflects a 16.1% growth in LTL revenue per hundredweight and a 14.3% increase in LTL tons per day.
- EPS improved by 49.7% Y/Y to $2.41, beating the consensus of $2.26.
- The operating income increased by 46.5% Y/Y to $372.49 million, and the margin expanded by 272 bps to 26.4%.
- The operating ratio for the quarter was 73.6%, compared to 76.3% a year ago. Operating expenses increased by 26.7% Y/Y to $1.04 billion.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $340 million for Q4 and $1.2 billion for the year. The company had $462.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- The company increased its quarterly dividends by 50%. Old Dominion Freight Line declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.30 per share (prior $0.20/per share), payable on March 16, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 2, 2022.
- Price Action: ODFL shares traded higher by 4.39% at $319.64 on the last check Wednesday.
