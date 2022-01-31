BMO Capital Cuts Price Target On HCA Healthcare
BMO Capital has lowered the price target on HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) to $250 from $275 while keeping the Market Perform rating on the shares after its Q4 results.
- Analyst Matt Borsch notes execution was very strong, but HCA still contends with near-term issues that include uneven volumes, staffing constraints, and related wage and other inflation.
- The analyst also adds that the Q4 results are likely to continue to be volatile.
- After the earnings, Cowen lowered the price target from $302 to $265 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst updated his model by slightly lowering its EBITDA for 2022, 2023, and 2024 due to COVID costs/occupancy and deferred surgical recovery labor costs.
- Price Action: HCA shares are up 1.55% at $240.26 during the market session on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for HCA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Cowen & Co.
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|SVB Leerink
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
