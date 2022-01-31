 Skip to main content

BMO Capital Cuts Price Target On HCA Healthcare
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 12:18pm   Comments
BMO Capital has lowered the price target on HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) to $250 from $275 while keeping the Market Perform rating on the shares after its Q4 results. 

  • Analyst Matt Borsch notes execution was very strong, but HCA still contends with near-term issues that include uneven volumes, staffing constraints, and related wage and other inflation.
  • The analyst also adds that the Q4 results are likely to continue to be volatile.
  • Related: HCA Healthcare Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Issues FY22 Guidance.
  • After the earnings, Cowen lowered the price target from $302 to $265 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares. 
  • The analyst updated his model by slightly lowering its EBITDA for 2022, 2023, and 2024 due to COVID costs/occupancy and deferred surgical recovery labor costs.
  • Price Action: HCA shares are up 1.55% at $240.26 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for HCA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022SVB LeerinkMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for HCA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CDENoble Capital MarketsUpgrades5.3
CTSSidoti & Co.Upgrades40.0
AUDCSidoti & Co.Upgrades37.0
VFCDeutsche BankMaintains86.0
MDLZBMO CapitalMaintains75.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
