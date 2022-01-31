Here's Why Piper Sandler Considers DRAM Pricing "Slightly Negative" For Micron And Others
- Piper Sandler analysts Weston Twigg and Harsh Kumar jointly noted that inSpectrum released its January monthly memory contract pricing data, which indicated DRAM 8Gb DDR4 fell 8% month-over-month and that NAND 256Gb TLC dropped 1% on a month-over-month basis.
- The analysts, who monitor the three-month rolling average year-over-year change to better gauge trends, said DRAM products' pricing continued to decelerate, while NAND products' pricing showed a "slight" deceleration.
- Twigg, who covers semiconductor equipment names, said the implications of the memory contract pricing trends were "slightly negative" for Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX), Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT), KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC), ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML), and Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER).
- Kumar also called the implications "slightly negative" for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU).
- Price Action: MU shares traded higher by 2.26% at $81.06 on the last check Monday.
