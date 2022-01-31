 Skip to main content

Here's Why Piper Sandler Considers DRAM Pricing "Slightly Negative" For Micron And Others
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 12:59pm   Comments
Share:
  • Piper Sandler analysts Weston Twigg and Harsh Kumar jointly noted that inSpectrum released its January monthly memory contract pricing data, which indicated DRAM 8Gb DDR4 fell 8% month-over-month and that NAND 256Gb TLC dropped 1% on a month-over-month basis. 
  • The analysts, who monitor the three-month rolling average year-over-year change to better gauge trends, said DRAM products' pricing continued to decelerate, while NAND products' pricing showed a "slight" deceleration. 
  • Twigg, who covers semiconductor equipment names, said the implications of the memory contract pricing trends were "slightly negative" for Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX), Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT), KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC), ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML), and Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER).  
  • Kumar also called the implications "slightly negative" for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU).
  • Price Action: MU shares traded higher by 2.26% at $81.06 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for MU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022New Street ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2021JP MorganMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Analyst Ratings Tech

