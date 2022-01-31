This Data Infrastructure Company Has A Better 6-Month Return Than Disney, Apple, Netflix And Microsoft

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) is a leader in helping firms identify and capture data trends, and over the past six months, has treated bullish traders and investors to eye-popping returns.

Since August 2021, Confluent stock’s return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular entertainment and tech stocks: Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Confluent designs and develops a data platform that provides real-time data integration, stream processing and analytics for organizations, governments and the public sector. The company offers Apache Kafka, an open-source technology that operates as a messaging system and is used for collecting user activity data, logs, application metrics, stock ticker data and device instrumentation.

The company also offers Confluent Cloud, a managed streaming data service that allows developers to build streaming applications with Apache Kafka. Confluent was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Mountain View, California.

Here's how the returns break down from August 2021 to the present:

Netflix is down from $515.15 to $384.36 for a return of -25.39%

Disney is down from $175.55 to $138.68 for a return of -21.03%

Microsoft is up from $284.82 to $308.26 for a return of 8.23%

Apple is up from $145.52 to $170.33 for a return of 17.05%

And finally, Confluent is up from $41.54 to $62.82 for a return of 51.23%

Image by mohamed_hassan from Pixabay