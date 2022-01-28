Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Friday's session saw 10 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows And Highs:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) .

California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was the biggest winner, trading up 4.61% to reach its 52-week high.

California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB) saw the sharpest decline, as it traded 0.0% after setting a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs on Friday are the following:

Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.06 with a daily change of up 0.98%.

Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $75.48 with a daily change of up 1.23%.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.66 on Friday morning, moving up 2.11%.

Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.86 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.07%.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares were up 4.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.05.

Bullpen Parlay (NASDAQ:BPAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.00. The stock was up 2.04% for the day.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) shares broke to $16.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%.

NorthView Acquisition (NASDAQ:NVAC) shares set a new yearly high of $9.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.85 Friday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.94. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

