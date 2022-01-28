 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 11:10am   Comments
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

 

 

Friday's session saw 10 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows And Highs:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR).
  • California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was the biggest winner, trading up 4.61% to reach its 52-week high.
  • California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB) saw the sharpest decline, as it traded 0.0% after setting a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs on Friday are the following:

  • Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.06 with a daily change of up 0.98%.
  • Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $75.48 with a daily change of up 1.23%.
  • NiSource (NYSE:NI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.66 on Friday morning, moving up 2.11%.
  • Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.86 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.07%.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares were up 4.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.05.
  • Bullpen Parlay (NASDAQ:BPAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.00. The stock was up 2.04% for the day.
  • BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) shares broke to $16.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%.
  • NorthView Acquisition (NASDAQ:NVAC) shares set a new yearly high of $9.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.
  • First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.85 Friday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.94. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

Have a look at insider trading in penny stocks

 

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-ftwNews Options Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

