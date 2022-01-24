 Skip to main content

Azorra Places Order For 20 Embraer E2 Aircraft
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 12:56pm   Comments
  • Azorra has placed an order with Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) for 20 new E2 family aircraft, plus a further 30 purchase rights. At list prices, the order is valued at $3.9 billion.
  • The deal enables Azorra to acquire E190-E2 or E195-E2 aircraft. Deliveries will begin in 2023.
  • Azorra is a Florida-based aircraft leasing company specializing in executive, regional, and crossover aircraft. It already has 21 Embraer aircraft in its existing and committed portfolio.
  • Price Action: ERJ shares are trading lower by 2.34% at $14.63 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

