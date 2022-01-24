Azorra Places Order For 20 Embraer E2 Aircraft
- Azorra has placed an order with Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) for 20 new E2 family aircraft, plus a further 30 purchase rights. At list prices, the order is valued at $3.9 billion.
- The deal enables Azorra to acquire E190-E2 or E195-E2 aircraft. Deliveries will begin in 2023.
- Azorra is a Florida-based aircraft leasing company specializing in executive, regional, and crossover aircraft. It already has 21 Embraer aircraft in its existing and committed portfolio.
- Price Action: ERJ shares are trading lower by 2.34% at $14.63 on the last check Monday.
