Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
On Friday, 10 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Highs:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).
- The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Monterey Bio Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTRY).
- Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 5.35% up to reach a new 52-week high.
- Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA) saw the largest decline, as it traded down 0.1%, hitting its new 52-week high and then losing momentum.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs on Friday:
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) shares set a new yearly high of $165.35 this morning. The stock was up 1.9% on the session.
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) shares broke to $177.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.58%.
- Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares hit $69.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.07%.
- American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $91.65 with a daily change of up 1.61%.
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares hit $202.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.63%.
- PT Telkom Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.99 Friday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
- Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) shares set a new yearly high of $92.19 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.
- Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) shares hit $6.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.35%.
- Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.81. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
- Monterey Bio Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTRY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.93 on Friday morning, moving up 0.1%.
Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.
Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-ftwNews Options Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas