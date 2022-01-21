 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 10:54am   Comments
Share:
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

 

 

On Friday, 10 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Highs:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).
  • The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Monterey Bio Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTRY).
  • Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 5.35% up to reach a new 52-week high.
  • Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA) saw the largest decline, as it traded down 0.1%, hitting its new 52-week high and then losing momentum.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs on Friday:

  • Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) shares set a new yearly high of $165.35 this morning. The stock was up 1.9% on the session.
  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) shares broke to $177.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.58%.
  • Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares hit $69.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.07%.
  • American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $91.65 with a daily change of up 1.61%.
  • Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares hit $202.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.63%.
  • PT Telkom Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.99 Friday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
  • Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) shares set a new yearly high of $92.19 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.
  • Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) shares hit $6.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.35%.
  • Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.81. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
  • Monterey Bio Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTRY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.93 on Friday morning, moving up 0.1%.

 

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

 

Related Articles (AEP + ALSA)

Coal Will Likely Still Need To Be Cleaned up Years From Now
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Oppenheimer Holdings, Mosaic And More
What Does American Electric Power's Debt Look Like?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-ftwNews Options Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com