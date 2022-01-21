Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday, 10 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Highs:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) .

. The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Monterey Bio Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTRY) .

. Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) 's stock moved significantly upwards, trading 5.35% up to reach a new 52-week high.

's stock moved significantly upwards, trading 5.35% up to reach a new 52-week high. Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA) saw the largest decline, as it traded down 0.1%, hitting its new 52-week high and then losing momentum.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs on Friday:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) shares set a new yearly high of $165.35 this morning. The stock was up 1.9% on the session.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) shares broke to $177.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.58%.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares hit $69.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.07%.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $91.65 with a daily change of up 1.61%.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares hit $202.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.63%.

PT Telkom Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.99 Friday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) shares set a new yearly high of $92.19 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) shares hit $6.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.35%.

Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.81. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.

Monterey Bio Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTRY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.93 on Friday morning, moving up 0.1%.

