Sonoma Pharma Expands Its Partner Network For Oral, Dental Products In US & China
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 6:59am   Comments
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) has added Salus Medical as an additional distribution partner in the U.S for dental care.

  • The Company has also expanded its oral and dental care lines to China via a partnership deal with Anlicare International.
  • Sonoma entered into a non-exclusive agreement with Salus Medical to distribute Endocyn root canal irrigant through their existing dental channels. 
  • In addition, Salus Medical will expand on its dermatology offerings with Sonoma's Microcyn RX and Regenacyn Plus products and have non-exclusive distribution rights for Microcyn wound care products.
  • Additionally, Sonoma and Anlicare agreed to cooperate to complete the regulatory work necessary to obtain licenses in China to distribute Sonoma's Microcyn technology-based dental and oral products. 
  • Anlicare will bear the regulatory costs, and in return, Sonoma agreed to grant Anlicare exclusive rights for selling and distributing oral and dental care products in China.
  • In September, Sonoma launched its first OTC products in the U.S. on Amazon and a new consumer-focused product on Amazon in Europe.
  • Price Action: SNOA shares are down 12.2% at $3.73 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

