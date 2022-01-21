Sonoma Pharma Expands Its Partner Network For Oral, Dental Products In US & China
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) has added Salus Medical as an additional distribution partner in the U.S for dental care.
- The Company has also expanded its oral and dental care lines to China via a partnership deal with Anlicare International.
- Sonoma entered into a non-exclusive agreement with Salus Medical to distribute Endocyn root canal irrigant through their existing dental channels.
- In addition, Salus Medical will expand on its dermatology offerings with Sonoma's Microcyn RX and Regenacyn Plus products and have non-exclusive distribution rights for Microcyn wound care products.
- Additionally, Sonoma and Anlicare agreed to cooperate to complete the regulatory work necessary to obtain licenses in China to distribute Sonoma's Microcyn technology-based dental and oral products.
- Anlicare will bear the regulatory costs, and in return, Sonoma agreed to grant Anlicare exclusive rights for selling and distributing oral and dental care products in China.
- In September, Sonoma launched its first OTC products in the U.S. on Amazon and a new consumer-focused product on Amazon in Europe.
- Price Action: SNOA shares are down 12.2% at $3.73 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
